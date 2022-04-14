BMW Brazil has prepared yet another special version of the X4 M40i to follow last month’s Individual Edition. The new M Sport Edition stands out courtesy of its Frozen Deep Gray finish with a matte paint and bi-tone alloy wheels measuring 21 inches. To sweeten the pot, additional visual tweaks include carbon fiber side mirror caps and a glossy black kidney grille.

The X4 M40i M Sport Edition has been further spruced up with red brake calipers and standard laser headlights. Being an M Performance version, the coupe-SUV boasts a more aggressive body with wider air intakes as well as prominent dual exhaust tips. In terms of tech, it gets the iDrive 7 with a pair of 12.3-inch screens along with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

There are no mechanical changes underneath the hood, so the M Sport Edition has the same inline-six engine with 387 hp and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft) on tap. The turbocharged 3.0-liter mill enables the X4 M40i to reach 62 mph (100 km/h) in four and a half seconds. Flat out, it’s going to reach an electronically governed top speed of 155 mph (250 km/h).

THe M Sport Edition Is All About Extra Style

Needless to say, the X4 in M Performance guise is strictly an all-wheel-drive affair. The xDrive gets the engine’s power through an eight-speed automatic transmission. Shift paddles behind the steering wheel allow the driver to manually go through gears. BMW Brazil mentions the M Sport Edition gets the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, and Surround View systems.

Although the X3 M40i and X4 M40i entered production a month ago in Brazil at the Araquari factory, the M Sport Edition won’t be built there. Because of its Individual paint job, the performance crossover must be built in Spartanburg. Only 30 units are heading to Brazil where the vehicle comes bundled with the BMW Service Inclusive Plus.

For the first three years of 40,000 kilometers (24,850 miles) – whichever comes first – BMW takes care of maintenance. We’re talking about engine oil and oil filter, vehicle inspection, and brake fluid replacement. BSIP also covers spark plugs, AC filter, and a clutch change if necessary.

Source: BMW Brazil