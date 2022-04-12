Whenever a BMW debuts, regardless if it’s a next gen or a facelift, it usually comes with M Performance Parts. Such is the case for the X7, which although is only going through a mid-cycle update, the changes are massive. From the split headlights and iDrive 8 to new inline-six and V8 engines, the luxury SUV gets a substantial LCI.

There’s no X7 M, but you can accessorize the M60i and lesser versions with a cornucopia of M Performance Parts. Three alloy wheel options in the 22-inch size are available with a matte Jet Black finish or a two-tone design. Outside of the M Performance Parts catalog, BMW will be selling the fullsize SUV with larger 23-inch alloys. These are the biggest factory-fitted wheels ever and are wrapped in 275/35 front and 315/30 rear tires.

Beyond shiny shoes, the 2023 BMW X7 can be spruced up with several M Performance Parts in carbon fiber. We’re specifically talking about the side mirror caps, fuel filler cap, and gearshift paddles. Elsewhere, there’s loads of leather and Alcantara for the steering wheel and even the key case.

Those willing to go all out can order M Performance door pins, floor mats, and door-mounted LED projectors. The extended M Performance Parts catalog also includes an aramid antenna cover and a high-gloss appearance for the exhaust finishers. As always, these extras come on top of the M Sport Package, which in the X7 LCI’s case has 21-inch two-tone M wheels and sportier bumpers.

M Performance Parts In Combination With The M Sport Package

All 2023 BMW X7s with the optional M Sport Package have an assortment of glossy black accents, such as the side window surrounds, roof rails, and trapezoidal exhaust finishers. Inside, the illuminated door sills carry “the most powerful letter in the world,” as does the instrument cluster. Rounding off the list of goodies are stainless steel pedals, an anthracite headliner, and even an M-specific footrest aka dead pedal.

BMW will have the 2023 X7 on sale in the US in the third quarter of the year, with pricing kicking off at $77,850 for the xDrive40i. The M Performance version, dubbed M60i, will retail from $103,100.