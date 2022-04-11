MINI releases new details and images of their special Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door Resolute Edition. Powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine, the unique MINI delivers 189 hp and a maximum torque of 206 ft-lbs. All that power is sent to the front-wheels via a standard 6-speed manual transmission, taking the car from standstill to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. When fitted with the optional 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch, it moves a touch faster – 6.4 seconds. The car’s top speed is 145 mph.

Special Exterior Color

The MINI Cooper Resolute Edition stands out with its Rebel Green color inspired by British racing cars. The body color is combined with a finish in Pepper White for the roof and exterior mirror caps. Bonnet stripes with parallel lines in light and dark gold tones along with exclusive 18-inch light alloy wheels in Pulse Spoke Black round off the sporty appearance of the edition vehicle.

Like with most MINI special models, the “RESOLUTE” badge is present throughout the car, starting with the bonnet and door sills. Some of the MINI Cooper’s design features are finished in exclusive Resolute Bronze. The tailpipe trim of the exhaust system are finished in Piano Black.

Unique Interior

Moving inside and you will find an anthracite-colored roof liner and sports seats in exclusive Black Pearl/Light Chequered fabric/leatherette. The range of standard equipment also includes the Nappa sports leather steering wheel. An edition emblem is featured on the bottom spoke of the Nappa sports leather steering wheel and on the floor mats. Furthermore, there are curved lines in a light golden tone featured on surfaces forming a pinstripe pattern.

The MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door Resolute Edition, available from March 2022 production has begun to arrive at US MINI dealers. The MSRP was set for $35,900.