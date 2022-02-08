MINI is launching three new special edition models for the aging 3-Door/5-Door Hardtop, Clubman and Countryman models. Each model gets its own special edition and all three special editions will be launched at the same time and will be available to order next month.

The new special edition models are as follows: Resolute Edition, Untold Edition, and Untamed Edition. Each edition is only available on select models and comes with its own unique set of features.

MINI Resolute Edition

The MINI Resolute Edition brings a classic British color scheme but with a twist. The color is Rebel Green, with a Pepper White roof and side mirror caps, without any exterior chrome, which is a rather traditional. However, it gets a pop of spice from the Resolute Bronze accents, such as the headlight surrounds, grille trim, and the exterior decals. On the MINI Convertible, the soft top roof and side mirror caps are finished in gloss black.

All models except for the all-electric MINI Cooper SE get 18″ “Pulse Spoke Black” wheels, while the Cooper SE gets 17″ Electric Collection Spoke wheels. However, all models get an optional 17″ Tentacle Spoke Black wheel.

Inside, Resolute Edition models get seats trimmed in Black Pearl/Light Checkered fabric/leatherette. However, if you want the MINI Yours Leather Lounge interior, it comes in Carbon Black with a Union Jack motif. On the bottom spoke of the steering wheel is a “Resolute” logo.

The MINI Resolute Edition is available on the MINI 3-Door Cooper, 3-Door Cooper S, 5-Door Cooper, 5-Door Cooper S, and the all-electric Cooper SE. For all four models, the Resolute Edition costs an additional $1,000.

MINI Untold Edition

The MINI Untold Edition comes only on the MINI Clubman and it provides the five-door shooting brake with Sage Green metallic paint for the first time ever on a Clubman. Instead of lower black sections, they’re also Sage Green. It also gets a John Cooper Works-style aerodynamic kit, 18″ Untold Spoke bi-color Jet Black/Refined Brass wheels, and Refined Brass exterior accents. The roof, mirror caps, and door handles are all black.

Inside, sport seats are trimmed in MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sage Green, with light contrasting seams and piping, as well as textile inserts.

The MINI Untold Edition is available on the MINI Cooper Clubman, Cooper S Clubman, Cooper D Clubman, Cooper SD Clubman, and the John Cooper Works Clubman. On all but the JCW model, it costs $2,250 to upgrade to the Untold Edition but only $1,500 for the JCW.

MINI Untamed

The MINI Countryman gets the Untamed Edition, which is designed to make it look more adventurous and robust. Its exclusive Momentum Grey metallic paint combines with black trim and accents, to give it a sportier, more rugged look. There are also some interesting Frozen Bluestone stripes on the lower door sections, which apparently show that the car is ready for all sorts of terrain. Or something.

Inside, the MINI Untamed Countryman gets an exclusive Highland Green color scheme, which comes with blue and green contrasting accents, although Carbon Black trim is also available. Illuminated decorative trim in Frozen Bluestone is printed with a landscape pattern, to again accent its adventurous nature.

The MINI Untamed Edition is available on the MINI Cooper Countryman, the Cooper S Countryman, Cooper D Countryman, Cooper SD Countryman, and the SE Countryman ALL4 plug-in hybrid. It’s $1,500 to upgrade to the Untamed Edition, regardless of which model you choose.

Each of these special edition MINIs will all launch in parallel next month, March 2022.