The upper class of luxury BMW automobiles are heading towards a unique design to differentiate them from the rest of the lineup. We’ve already seen the split headlights on the upcoming BMW 7 Series and tomorrow we will also see the refreshed BMW X7 LCI with a similar design. But the “lower” class of luxury SUVs will also go through a design transformation. When it comes to market in 2023, the BMW X6 Facelift will bring a completely new design of the daytime running lights. Among other design changes. You can see the new lights here.

Redesigned Daytime Running Lights

In these new photos published on Instagram, we can see a BMW X6 Facelift prototype covered with camouflage, yet revealing its new daytime running lights. The new light design shows a triangular shape with an arrow pointing towards the outer edges of the light housing. And that comes as no surprise as BMW’s iconic lights have changed over the years: from the double headlamps to the angel eyes to L-shaped lights and now to this new design.

The 2023 BMW X6 Sports Activity Coupe will get a slightly wider kidney grille while the air curtains at the front have also been redesigned for a more aggressive look. It remains to be seen whether the rear-end design goes through a mild transformation also. But one thing is certain: the interior design will certainly be revamped. Previous spy photos and rumor point to a large curved display, similar to the BMW i4 and iX.

Furthermore, the new X6 facelift will also likely lose its current stylish electronic gear shifter in favor of the minimalistic selector seen on the I20 BMW iX, that will also spawn across other future models of the family such as G09 XM, G26 i4, upcoming G05 X5 LCI, G70/71 7 Series, U06 2 Series and U11 X1. Insiders also talk about new tech and options, like the Ambient Air and Acoustic Glazing, and of course, the illuminated kidney grille with a mesh design.

New Engines

The engine lineup gets significant upgrades. The 2023 BMW X6 xDrive40i will be powered by the upgraded B58 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine delivering 370 horsepower. Next on the list of engine upgrades is the B57 (TÜ3 revision) 3.0 liter six-cylinder diesel with a rumored 295 horsepower output. The engine will be featured in the 2023 BMW X5 xDrive40d (a non-U.S. market model).

Other interesting news mention the M50i designation being replaced by the “M60i”. And this is accompanied by an engine change too – switching over to the twin-turbocharged S68 that will allegedly also be shared by the next generation M5, X5 M, and X6 M. This will mark the first time in recent memory that BMW puts an S-Series engine (usually reserved for full-blown M cars) into a non-M offering. The rumored power output for the 2023 BMW X6 M60i is around 535 horsepower.

