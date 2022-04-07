An anonymous Instagram account posted yesterday a set of BMW M carbon bucket seats. Nothing new there, you might say, but what was interesting about these seats was the fact that it sh owed the BMW M2 logo on the headrest. So naturally, the BMW community quickly reposted this as a leak of the carbon bucket seats found in the upcoming BMW M2 G87. That wouldn’t be surprising since we already suspect that the new M2 will get similar carbon bucket seats as the M3 and M4.

But according to our sources, these are not the original seats in the G87 M2. Of course, the seats in that car will be similar, so there won’t be any surprises. It’s also likely that BMW will use some special colors and branding on those seats, but we won’t know more until this summer. Here is what we do know about the G87 M2 though. The new G87 M2 aims to differentiate itself from the new 2 Series Coupe, and especially from the M240i model. Its grilles with horizontal slats are different than those of the 2 Series Coupe while the bumper features very square front air intakes. The inner sides of each grille are incredibly upright, with perfect 90-degree angles at each inner lower corner. The headlights are rumored to have a lot of rounded, soft edges in contrast with the square grilles and air intakes. The M2’s wheel arches are nicely swollen, it sits low to the ground, it features nice big quad exhausts, and a wider wheel track than the standard 2 Series.

Inside, we expect an all-new digital dashboard, along with plenty of carbon fiber bits. The aforementioned carbon bucket seats will be there as well, along with a six-speed manual transmission. An eight-speed automatic will be available also. In standard form – CS or even CSL models will follow – the new M2 Competition will make around 455 horsepower. We expect a similar torque as the standard M4 – 406 lb-ft of torque. These power figures will leave room for additional models above the M2 Competition, such as a new BMW M2 CS and, maybe, the first ever BMW M2 CSL.

Production is scheduled to begin in December 2022 at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico, alongside the all-new BMW 2 Series Coupe.