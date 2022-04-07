The COVID-19 pandemic prompted Coachella organizers to cancel the event in the last two years, but the outdoor festival is back for 2022. Along with the show’s return, BMW is also attending once again as the official automotive partner by bringing the i4 and iX. For the Road To Coachella campaign, the automaker has teamed up with Grammy-winner Doja Cat, starring alongside the two EVs.

The featured artist at Coachella 2022 collaborated with creative director Brett Alan Nelson and photographer David LaChapelle to create a unique body wrap for the iX. It’s just as bold and eye-catching as the electric SUV itself and we’ll be seeing more of it from April 14. The recording artist will be traveling with the xDrive50 version during the event.

Aside from Doja Cat, BMW is collaborating with the following people for Coachella 2022:

13-time X Games gold medalist and Olympic skateboarder Nyjah Huston

Fashion designer and creative director Tremaine Emory

TikTok creator and musical artist Dixie D’Amelio

Makeup artist Patrick Ta

Model and actor Evan Mock

Fashion insider and NFL star Victor Cruz

Model and dancer Victoria Brito

TikTok creator and model Wisdom Kaye

Fashion designer Harry Nuriev

The campaign begins a week from today, April 14, 2022, and extends through the festival’s first weekend. A few days later, on April 20, BMW will bolster its EV portfolio with the i7. Coming late this year, the iX1 will join the fray, along with the mechanically related MINI Countryman EV. Pre-production of the i5 is kicking off in 2022 as well when we could also see the China-built electric MINI. Expect some of these offerings to show up at important events in 2023 to promote the BMW Group’s EV agenda.

A similar EV marketing push took place earlier this week when BMW dressed up the i4 in Italy during an event organized as AC Milan’s automotive partner.

