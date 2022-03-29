Manhart is at it again. After fiddling with the bigger BMWs, the German tuner decided to turn its attention toward the company’s smallest car. Using the M135i as the basis, the MH1 350 serves as a substitute for those who miss the old inline-six M140i. It still has a four-pot engine under its hood, but it has been massaged to deliver a lot more power.

The stock B48 makes 306 hp and 450 Nm before Manhart works its magic on the 2.0-liter unit. Courtesy of a carbon intake and a remapped ECU, the engine is pushed to 350 hp and 524 Nm. To go along with the upgraded powertrain, a menacing quad exhaust with 90-mm tips has been installed on the M135i. By the way, the new X1 M35i will be the first M Performance model with four round tips.

Manhart has not released performance numbers, but you can rest assured it’s quicker than the regular M135i. BMW cites 4.7 seconds until 62 mph (100 km/h) if the car is equipped with the M Performance Package. The AWD hot hatch should shave off a couple of tenths of a second after gaining a substantial 44 hp and 74 Nm.

The M135i Package From Manhart Has Other Goodies Included

To match the amped-up engine, Manhart can get rid of the gasoline particulate filter (OPF) for a more aggressive soundtrack. In addition, the M135i is optionally offered with a body kit from Maxton Design to enable a more muscular appearance. It includes front and roof spoilers, along with chunky side skirts and a rear diffuser.

The OEM wheels had to make way for custom 20-inch wheels wrapped in 235/30 ZR20 tires. These new shoes have a diamond-like polished finish and can be paired with upgraded brakes to handle the engine’s extra oomph. As a final touch, Manhart brings the M135i closer to the road by approximately 30 mm courtesy of H&R lowering springs.

Source: Manhart