As discovered earlier today by BimmerToday, starting in April 2022, some BMW models sold in Germany will come with a price increase. For example, the BMW 3 Series are about 1,000 euros more expensive, but the icing on the cake is the price increase of the BMW X5 xDrive45e hybrid. The price for the popular BMW X5 PHEV goes up 8,000 euros. But there is a caveat. The base price is only 2,000 euros more than last year’s model, but because the net price is now over 65,000 euros (previously was 64,957.98 euros), the BAFA subsidy in the form of the environmental bonus for plug-in hybrids is no longer available for the BMW X5 xDrive45e. Therefore, the environmental bonus of 3,000 euros from the Federal Office for Economic Affairs and Export Control won’t be applicable anymore. The bottom line is that the prices not only increase by the 2,000 euros gross, but also by an additional 5,625 euros net (3,750 euros from the federal government + 1,875 euros from manufacturers).

Still The BMW X5 To Buy

Of course, it remains to be seen whether this price increase will affect the sales of the BMW X5 45e hybrid which at times was one of the best selling X5 variants in Germany. And it’s obvious why. The BMW X5 xDrive45e uses a six-cylinder engine (BMW’s B58 engine is also one of the best six-cylinders in the business) and hybrid electric assistance. The engine by itself makes 282 horsepower, which is less than the 335 horsepower of the purely-gasoline X5 xDrive40i.

However, its less powerful state of tune is more efficient, which makes it more useful for hybrid duty. Don’t think it’s a slouch, though, as the total combined power output of the hybrid X5 is a whopping 389 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. For comparison, that’s more horsepower than the BMW M440i and more torque than the standard BMW M3. BMW’s B58 engine is already one of the smoothest six-cylinder engines on the market, if not the smoothest. Combine that with additional electric power and you can imagine that the X5 xDrive45e feels turbine-like under acceleration.

Despite not being the fastest X5 – that title is reserved for the BMW X5 M50i – the BMW X5 xDrive45e is the best of the bunch. Not only is it every bit as punchy as the standard six-cylinder model but it sips less fuel, has an all-electric range for around town use, and is friendlier to polar bears. There is rarely any reason to get the standard BMW X5 xDrive40i over the xDrive45e, as the hybrid version’s added features make it well worth the price premium.