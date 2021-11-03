BMW hasn’t exactly been on a design roll as of late, pumping out controversial beaver-toothed cars left and right. However, it has been on a color roll, putting out some very pretty colors over the past year that make even the most questionable looking cars more palatable. For instance, this BMW M440i Gran Coupe, whose grille isn’t exactly beloved, looks great in San Remo Green.

In fairness, the BMW M440i is a good looking car from the headlights back, so it looks good in most colors. However, San Remo Green is a great color. It’s vibrant but not too flashy and gives the M440i a bit of an exotic look. In sunlight, the bright green metallic paint shines, giving it some real life. However, in shade, it looks dark and moody. It has a great duality that makes it attractive for both bright and sunny locations but also for city nightlife.

The BMW M440i Gran Coupe is also an interesting car for this color. While it’s essentially just another quick BMW sedan, its shape is a bit unique among sedans in its class. That hatchback trunk lends it a roofline that differentiates it from the rest of the Bavarian lineup and makes passersby give it a second look. In M440i-guise, its aggressive wheels, slightly lower ride height, and sportier accents show off its performance potential.

And it certainly has performance potential. With a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six under its hood, the BMW M440i Gran Coupe makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. That power is sent through and eight-speed automatic transmission to all four wheels, via xDrive. Having driven the M440i Coupe several times, I can personally attest to the fact that it’s far faster than any customer will ever need it to be.

Given its impressive performance, San Remo Green is a great color choice, as adds some appropriate visual flair for a car that has more power and performance that its design lets on.