MINI is currently in development of its next-gen electric hatchback. The current all-electric MINI Cooper SE is a fine, but heavily flawed, car. It was a good start but it needs a great follow up, which is exactly what MINI is working on as we speak.

The upcoming all-electric MINI 3-Door is currently being tested in Arjeplog, Sweden, near the Arctic Circle. While there will be internal combustion engine variants of the MINI 3-Door, the electric version is among the brand’s top priorities, as MINI attempts to transition into a fully-electric company.

“MINI is on a path of growth and heading towards a fully electric future. Our iconic MINI 3-door, maximizes the experience for our customers through its electrified go-kart feeling combined with digitalized touchpoints – and a clear focus on sustainability with a minimal environmental footprint.” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI brand.

This new generation of MINI hatchback will be just the fifth in history, despite the original dating back to the late 1950s. To celebrate that, MINI didn’t just test the new 3-Door electric hatchback in the Arctic Circle, it tested each and every generation. In this new photo gallery, you can see ever generation of MINI, from the first Alec Issigonis-designed car, all the way up to this new one, driving in the snow.

Obviously, this new car dwarfs the original. The Issigonis-designed Mini one of the all-time great automotive designs; from its looks, to it compact size, to its compact package; it’s simply hatchback perfection. This new car is massive by comparison, though it still very much looks like a proper MINI.

Hopefully, it gets a proper electric powertrain. The current MINI Cooper SE is a good car but its biggest letdown is its powertrain. Neither its battery pack, nor its power and performance, nor its charging speed are up to par with even mid-tier EVs on the market. If MINI can deliver a properly impressive electric 3-Door hatchback; offering the world an affordable, small, fun-to-drive EV; it could be as impactful to the automotive market as the original was back in its day.