As we recently learned, the BMW X3 is the second most popular BMW model in the world, behind only the 3 Series. No surprise, really, as the BMW X3 is an excellent blend of style, driving dynamics, and practicality. Especially after its new LCI facelift. The best model variant, in our opinion, is the BMW X3 M40i, which packs the best combination of power, performance, and comfort. If you’re interested in buying an X3 M40i — which you should be if you’re in the market for any SUV — then check out this new video from Autogefühl.

This video, as with all Autogefühl videos, gets deep with the BMW X3 M40i, showing off almost every possible detail of significance. As per usual, Autogefühl’s host Thomas even breaks out a ruler to measure trunk cargo space. If you’re headed to a dealership to see an X3 M40i, you want to be armed with the knowledge this video provides.

One of the best things about the X3 M40i, though — potentially the very best thing — is its engine. It’s a 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six, BMW’s “B58” engine, and it makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Though, it feels like it makes at least 400 horsepower. The X3 M40i is so much faster than it needs to be and it will genuinely make you forget about the full-on X3 M. No one’s driven the X3 M40i and felt it was down on power.

But most customers don’t buy SUVs, even semi-performance SUVs such as the X3 M40i, for their straight-line speed. Instead, they buy them for their comfort, practicality, technology, and interior designs. This video will help you determine whether the BMW X3 M40i is for you, based on all of those factors. Want to be prepared for when you test drive one of these M Performance SUVs? Check out this new video.