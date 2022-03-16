The wait is nearly over as BMW has confirmed the 7 Series will debut in April as the electric i7. The important disclosure is tucked away in the BMW Group Report 2021 published today, hours before the company’s annual conference. Details are scarce for now, but we do know it will be the “only luxury sedan to offer drivetrain variety.”

It’s a reference to the 7er’s gasoline, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains, plus the first-ever EV. Bavaria’s next flagship is touted as being “progressive, digital, and innovative.” Aside from marketing speak, a more important tidbit is about the i7 set to become the most powerful version of the next 7 Series. Consequently, it will indirectly replace the M760i, which is bowing out with a V12 Final Edition. How much power should we expect from the i7 M70? Well, the iX M60 makes 610 hp and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft), so look for similar figures.

At the other end of the spectrum, the base i7 is believed to be called eDrive50 and stick with rear-wheel drive. The entry-level variant will have a single electric motor, mounted at the back, expected to make anywhere between 450 to 535 hp. The electric limo is said to have roughly 600 kilometers (373 miles) of range in the WLTP cycle, but that will greatly depend on wheel size.

The combustion-engined 7 Series and i7 will share the same platform and will usher in cleaner gasoline and diesel engines. From fully automatic doors to the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, BMW’s crown jewel will be chock-full of high tech. It’s rumored to get an illuminated front grille and an upgraded Bowers & Wilkins sound system, not to mention the latest Sky Lounge roof. An option called Motorway Assistant should provide a more sophisticated semi-autonomous driving system.

The BMW 7 Series G70 And i7 Will Be The First Models To Get Split Headlights

Of course, we also must address the elephant in the room – split headlights. The ones fitted to the Concept XM haven’t exactly received positive feedback, but let’s wait until they show up on a production model. The X7 LCI will also have them, but not the new 5 Series / i5 due in 2023.

BMW says it will show off the i7 in New York, Munich, and Beijing in April. Looking at the calendar, there will be auto shows next month in The Big Apple and China’s capital. As for the company’s home turf, the overhauled fullsize sedan will likely be presented during a dedicated event. We’ll have to wait a few weeks to discover the car, but Supervisory Board members have already seen it. An internal presentation has taken place, during which the staff was also shown a new joint venture product. In addition, they took test drives in competitor vehicles.

Following next month’s debut, the BMW i7 should go on sale by the end of this year.

Source: BMW Group