In the market for a new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe? There’s now a more affordable alternative coming from Honda’s premium division Acura. The Integra is back in business following a 21-year hiatus and aims to take the Civic Si upmarket with a nicer interior and a more stylish look. It’s not the coupe enthusiasts had hoped it would be, but at least we’re getting another affordable sporty car.

How does it stack up against the 228i? It’s powered by a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine with 200 hp and 192 lb-ft on tap. By comparison, the base BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe packs an extra 28 hp and 66 lb-ft of torque from its larger 2.0-liter turbo engine. Another advantage for the BMW is the optional xDrive whereas the Acura Integra is strictly a FWD affair.

On the flip side, the reborn Integra aims to please both worlds by offering a six-speed manual and a CVT. As a refresher, the 228i is sold exclusively with an eight-speed automatic. It is worth mentioning the Acura is more practical by featuring a five-door liftback body whereas the BMW is a traditional sedan despite the “Coupe” in its name.

Performance numbers have yet to be disclosed, but we do know the manual transmission has a short-throw, close-ratio configuration with rev-matching. Going for the three-pedal Integra also comes with a limited-slip differential to accentuate the car’s sporty nature. At an additional cost, buyers can order adaptive dampers bringing Comfort, Normal, and Sport driving modes. Top-spec versions ride on 19-inch wheels wrapped in all-season performance tires measuring 235/40 R18.

The Integra Is Bigger And More Practical

If you’re wondering about its size, the new Integra is 185.8 inches long, 72 inches wide, and 55.5 inches tall. It makes it 7.6 inches longer and 1.1 inches wider while sitting 0.4 inches lower. Its wheelbase stretches at 107.7 inches or 2.6 inches more than that of the 2 Series Gran Coupe.

Acura is already accepting reservations and mentions the 2023 Integra will cost around $30,000. That’ll make it a substantial $5,700 more affordable than the 228i with FWD. Going for the flagship A-Spec model with the Technology Package will drive up the price to include a nine-inch touchscreen and a 16-speaker sound system. The range topper also has a head-up display, wireless charging pad, power-adjustable front seats, and leather upholstery with microsuede inserts.

The first examples are bound to hit Acura dealerships across the United States this spring.

Source: Acura