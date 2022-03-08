Akrapovic is launching a new line of exhaust systems and carbon-fiber accessories for the BMW M3 (G80) and M4 (G82). Of course, the star of the show is the new titanium exhaust. Constructed from race-proven materials, this high-grade, lightweight titanium system, finished with hand-crafted carbon-fibre tailpipes, is an exhaust that will further elevate the sound of the new generation of M cars.

The exhaust weighs 35 percent lighter than the standard stock system and features a pair of collectors cast in the Akrapovic foundry. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) comes with a specially developed Akrapovic control kit for a complete sound experience. Naturally, the sound notes are adjustable based on the driving experience: a rich tone at normal cruising and a deep sporty sound when you push the M3 and M4 to their limits.

But Akrapovic doesn’t only believe in better sounds, but also in improving the looks of their exhaust systems. The tailpipes get a new design with an octagonal shape from lightweight titanium and an outer sleeve made of carbon fiber. For more traditional buyers, there is the classic cylindrical design, also constructed from same materials, but featuring an update to the current range of Akrapovic tailpipes. For extra visual impact, there is the option of adding a hand-crafted carbon-fiber diffuser. Produced in-house, this lightweight accessory – with ABE type approval – is designed to show off the tailpipes of the Akrapovic exhaust at their absolute best.

As you’d expect, performance is still an important component in the development of those exhaust systems. The Slip-On Line (Titanium) delivers a power increase of 8.0 kW (10.9 hp) at 6,000 rpm and a torque gain of 13.9 Nm at 5,000 rpm when tested on the Akrapovic dyno against a BMW M4 Competition with a standard stock exhaust. According to Akrapovic, remapping is not needed for this configuration, and it meets ECE type approval conditions for cars with OPF filters.

In the video below, Akrapovic takes us behind the scenes showing us the development process of their exhaust system. And naturally, for a ride aboard the new M3 and M4 listening to the new notes. Let’s take a look and to learn more about their new exhaust systems and carbon fiber accessories, visit this link!