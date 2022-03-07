It’s been about thirty years in the making but BMW M is finally building a long-roof version of the M3. The upcoming BMW M3 Touring will be the first, and potentially last, of its kind when it eventually debuts. Which makes it one of the most hotly anticipated BMWs in ages. Thankfully, BMW fans won’t have to wait too long to see the first-ever M3 Touring, as it’s likely to be unveiled early this Summer.

According to our sources, we’re hearing an early Summer release for the M3 Touring, adding it to the growing list of upcoming BMWs that will debut within the next few months. We know the next-gen BMW 7 Series and M4 CSL will debut in the next couple of months as well, making this a very exciting 2022 for BMW fans. BMW is clearly trying to make 2022 a big year for the M Division, as this year marks its 50th anniversary.

Interestingly, if the M3 Touring is unveiled in early summer, it will be the first we see of the M3’s LCI facelift. BMW hasn’t even revealed the G20 3 Series LCI yet and we haven’t heard any word of a reveal date for it. So the M3 Touring might actually be the first we see of any 3 Series model LCI. Admittedly, the M3 is vastly different looking than the standard 3 Series, with an entirely different front end and more aggressively flared wheel arches. So it’s not as if the M3’s LCI is indicative of what the 3 Series LCI will look like. Still, it would be unusual to see the M car get its LCI first.

The BMW M3 Touring will be a limited run model, which will make it even more special than it already is. It will also only come in one configuration; Competition xDrive. That will give its 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive. We’re all incredibly excited to see the first ever BMW M3 Touring, as it will likely be among the best daily driving BMWs of all time. Thankfully, we don’t have to wait too much longer to finally see it.

[Rendering @magnus.concepts on Instagram]