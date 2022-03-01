BMW of North America, in collaboration with Google Cloud, launches a new augmented reality (AR) experience around the BMW i4 and iX electric vehicles. The AR experience, powered by Google Cloud’s immersive AR technology, will bring real life environments around the new electric vehicles. Customers will now have the option to use virtual features such as changing paint colors, lighting elements and opening/closing doors.

“BMW will celebrate the U.S. market launch of our all-new, fully-electric BMW iX and i4 next month,” said Albi Pagenstert, head of brand communications and strategy, BMW of North America. “We know that our new and existing customers expect unique and innovative campaigns for two of the most unique and innovative vehicles in our brand’s history, and Google Cloud helped us create something very special to share with them.”

To power the BMW iX and i4 AR Experience, Google Cloud utilizes an interactive streaming solution that provides photorealistic experience to all users. As an example, users can choose to get an up close and personal look of details like the fine leather grain and stitching in the interior of the BMW iX, vividly rendered via millions of polygons by Google Cloud’s industry-leading computing technology. The BMW iX and i4 AR experience is best viewed via bmwusa.com, which provides a direct link into the experience in the Google app for Android and iPhone OS.

The two electric cars are getting ready for their U.S. market launch. MSRP for the i4 eDrive40 is $55,400 while the i4 M50 starts at $65,900, plus $995 destination and handling for either model. The iX xDrive50 starts at $83,200 plus $995 destination and handling.