MINI has released specifications and pricing info for the 2023 model year in the United States ahead of a production start in March. Aside from the already revealed Resolute, Untold, and Untamed editions, there are other changes across the range. For example, the Cooper SE can now be painted in Island Blue if you choose the Signature Plus and Iconic trim levels. However, the Rooftop Gray has been dropped.

Speaking of the Cooper SE Iconic, customers will be able to order it with Cloth Leatherette Back Pearl and Cloth Leatherette Black Pearl Light Checkered. Alternatively, the 2023MY ushers in Chesterfield Leather Malt Brown. Cloth and leatherette seats are also added for the Iconic trim.

Elsewhere, MINI is keeping the Sidewalk Edition Convertible. It can be had in Rooftop Grey metallic, Zesty Yellow, and Deep Laguna metallic.

For the hardtops and convertibles, MINI is expanding the driver assistance package to include a head-up display and park assist. On the flip side, the active cruise control is no longer included in this package as it’s been made an individual option. The good news about this change is that you can now combine the driver assistance package with a manual gearbox.

The Manual Is Still Alive, But Cooper Models Are Now A Bit More Expensive

Since we mentioned active cruise control, customers can get it with the auto-equipped Cooper S, Cooper SE with Signature Plus, and JCW Hardtops and Convertibles.

For the Countryman and Clubman, MINI is extending the multi-tone roof to the Signature and Iconic trims. The space-saver spare tire has been made a standalone option, while the changes to the Driver Assistance package mirror those of the Cooper SE.

For the 2023MY, MINI is offering eight models with a manual gearbox while the Cooper models get a $500 price bump.

1. MINI Cooper 2-door Hardtop 2. MINI Cooper 4-door Hardtop 3. MINI Cooper S 2-door Hardtop 4. MINI Cooper S 4-door Hardtop 5. MINI John Cooper Works 2-door Hardtop 6. MINI Cooper Convertible 7. MINI Cooper S Convertible 8. MINI Cooper S Clubman (FWD)

MODEL / VARIANT MY 2022 BASE MSRP MY 2023 BASE MSRP Change $ MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper Hardtop 2 Door $22,900 $23,400 +$500 Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door $26,900 $26,900 $0 Cooper SE Hardtop 2 Door $29,900 $29,900 $0 John Cooper Works Hardtop $32,900 $32,900 $0 MINI Hardtop 4 Door Cooper Hardtop 4 Door $23,900 $24,400 +$500 Cooper S Hardtop 4 Door $27,900 $27,900 $0 MINI Convertible Cooper Convertible $27,900 $28,400 +$500 Cooper S Convertible $31,900 $31,900 $0 John Cooper Works Convertible $38,900 $38,900 $0 MINI Clubman Cooper S Clubman $29,900 $29,900 $0 Cooper S ALL4 Clubman $32,900 $32,900 $0 John Cooper Works Clubman ALL4 $39,500 $39,500 $0 MINI Countryman Cooper Countryman $29,100 $29,600 +$500 Cooper Countryman ALL4 $31,100 $31,100 +$500 Cooper S Countryman $31,900 $31,900 $0 Cooper S Countryman ALL4 $33,900 $33,900 $0 Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (PHEV) $41,500 $41,500 $0 John Cooper Works Countryman ALL4 $41,500 $41,500 $0

