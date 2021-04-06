The facelift infused into the MINI Convertible and Hardtop models recently by the British car maker means that you can now get the Sidewalk Edition on the facelifted version too. To get the point across, the Brits set up a short roadtrip for the updated Convertible model and took it through an area known for its eco-friendly approach in almost everything: Schleswig-Holstein. This region of Germany is host to numerous farm holiday programs and 3,000 wind turbines among other things.

Those windmills provide 100 percent of the energy needed by the region and offers additional income to its locals as the excess is sold for a profit. The vigorous wind, the pure North Sea air, winding country roads and the prospect of a sunny day at the beach make the coastal region the ideal destination for a trip in the MINI Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk. In its latest edition, the open-top four-seater edition model combines its Deep Laguna metallic paintwork with the details of the new reduced MINI design language.

The blue tone, in which the bumper strip is now also painted, and the model-specific bonnet stripes with edges in a contrasting color set off the vehicle front with the enlarged hexagonal grille and the typical MINI round headlights in a stylish way. The redesigned side scuttles are framed by a model identification featuring the “Sidewalk” inscription, and at the rear the two exhaust tailpipes are now surrounded by surfaces painted in body color. 17 inch Scissor Spoke 2-tone light-alloy wheels are also standard equipment on the edition model.

The new MINI Convertible model can be had with or without the Sidewalk Edition package, depending on your preference. If you do choose it, the textile, folding roof comes with woven arrow graphics to make the car stand out in the crowd. Market availability will depend on your location though.