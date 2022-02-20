The BMW iX xDrive50 is among the most important Bimmers since the i3. It’s not only the brand’s first from-the-ground-up EV since the i3 but it’s also a car that competes in one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry — the midsize premium SUV segment. With pricing similar to the X5 and range far enough to compete with Tesla, the iX could be a massive hit with BMW customers. Or it could be a flop. In this new video from Joe Achilles, he breaks down his feelings about the new EV Bimmer.

Achilles is not shy about voicing his distaste for EVs. While he doesn’t seem to hate them, he certainly prefers internal combustion to electrification and isn’t quite sure if EVs work in everyday life, especially in many parts of the UK. So how does he feel about the BMW iX?

First, let’s break down the BMW iX xDrive50 and what it is. The iX is a purpose built EV, with its own bespoke EV architecture. The chassis is made from a mix of high-strength steel, aluminum, and carbon fiber, it uses two of BMW’s newest eDrive electric powertrain units (one at each axle, making it all-wheel drive) and the largest batteries ever fitted to a BMW product. Being the top-end iX currently on sale (until the iX M60 hits the road) the BMW iX xDrive50 uses a 105 kWh battery pack that gives it just over 300 miles of range.

It’s also the most powerful iX on sale (again, the M60 will surpass it once it goes on sale), with a whopping 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. BMW claims a 0-60 mph time of about four and a half seconds but it’s likely quicker than that in reality.

So how does Joe Achilles feel about the BMW iX? Check out his video below to find out but it certainly has some qualities he appreciates but also some things he doesn’t.