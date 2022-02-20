Almost every BMW enthusiast will agree — the E38 7 Series is the best 7 Series. Even most car enthusiasts in general will agree, as the E38 is pretty universally loved. Additionally, ALPINAs are pretty universally loved, especially by BMW enthusiasts. Combine the two, though, and you get something that would make most BMW fans daydream about robbing a bank just to afford one. So maybe this is a bad time to mention that there’s an E38 ALPINA B12 6.0 currently up for sale.

This specific E38 ALPINA B12 6.0 is a very special car. For starters is one of only 23 facelifted versions ever built and is the ninth car built. Making it even more special is the fact that this specific car is the only one to be painted British Racing Green from the factory.

The E38 ALPINA B12 6.0 came with a massive 6.0 liter V12 that made 430 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque back in its day. Its naturally-aspirated V12 was paired to a five-speed automatic and powered only the rear wheels. According to ALPINA, the B12 6.0 was capable of 0-62 mph (100 km/h) in 5.9 seconds, which isn’t quick by modern standards but plenty quick enough in reality.

According to the ad, the car is accident free and it looks to be in very good condition. The paint looks good, its black interior looks to bein sold shape, the wood trim is lovely, and everything is said to be in good working order. It has an extensive service history, with all documents included in the purchase, with the work done both by an independent mechanic and BMW, making it a well-maintained car.

At €55,000, this E38 ALPINA B12 6.0 isn’t cheap, especially for a car from 2000 but it could be an outstanding collector’s car in the future. Plus, it’s an ALPINA E38 7 Series with a naturally-aspirated V12 and it’s painted in British Racing Green. Most car enthusiasts need a moment to themselves after reading that sentence.

