In the not-too-distant future, enthusiasts will look back at BMW performance cars with nostalgia. M models will live in the EV era, but some of the magic will be lost after abandoning the ICE. The old saying “enjoying while it lasts” is highlighted here in a new video featuring a trio of inline-six M3s from different generations.

Perhaps the most desirable M3 of them all, the E46 CSL, is joined by the F80 and the current G80. The latter is a bit more special since it has the optional M Performance exhaust. Yes, the look-at-me setup with the stacked tips mounted in the center. All three are unmodified, so what you see is what you get. As always, we would argue nothing beats the sound of a naturally aspirated engine. That’s not to say the newer M3s sound bad, it’s just that the S54B32 is hard to beat.

We’re looking forward to seeing what the M4 CSL will be able to deliver in terms of the exhaust note. However, with turbocharging and gasoline particulate filters, there’s a good chance it won’t be one of BMW’s greatest hits. The Coupe Sport Lightweight will return later this year following an 18-year hiatus, just in time for the M division’s 50th anniversary.

The M3 Has Let Itself Go By Putting On Weight

The adjacent video also indirectly illustrates how much weight the M3 has put on over the years. The M3 CSL weighed 1,385 kilograms (3,053 pounds) whereas the M3 Competition xDrive tips the scales at 1,780 kg (3,924 lbs). Yes, we’re comparing a stripped-out RWD car with an AWD model, but a nearly 400 kg difference is still worrying.

The M4 CSL should address the problem by dropping over 100 kg (220 lbs) compared to the standard car. While the new CSL will be automatic-only, a juicy rumor suggests a similar GT/H special edition will get a stick shift. That could be the last hurrah for the hardcore M3/M4 with a pure combustion engine and a manual before electrification takes over.

[Source: CossieMedia / YouTube]