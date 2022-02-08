This Summer, BMW will finally unveil their first ever M4 CSL, or second if you consider the E46 M3 CSL. The new 2023 BMW M4 CSL model replaces the previous top of the line variant – M4 GTS – and will arrive in a limited number next year. Recent spy photos reveal a very aggressive and dynamic design which will make the G82 M4 CSL stand out when compared to the regular M4 Competition models. The new photos show off an aggressive side skirt, an entirely new kidney grille insert, hood vents, an aggressive front splitter, and gold wheels. The typical CSL ducktail spoiler is also present in the back. It might even be getting a new style of carbon fiber roof, judging by the camouflage up top.

There are no photos of the interior this time around, but we’ve already seen what it might look like. From what we understand, the standard seats will be the carbon fiber sport buckets which are optional in the current M3 and M4. But there also seems to be an additional seat option, which could be even more aggressive. The upper shoulder portion of the seat is carbon fiber and features large openings, seemingly ready for racing harnesses. Aside from that, though, they look similar to the regular carbon buckets. But, the BMW M4 CSL will ditch the rear seats for additional weight savings.

As we reported before, the M4 CSL is likely to make around 560 horsepower from its 3.0 liter six-cylinder engine. Initially, we thought that BMW M will offer the M4 CSL with either a rear-wheel drive setup or M xDrive. But, a recent report points to only a rear-wheel drive option. Additionally, it will be automatic and rear-wheel drive only, from what we’ve heard. BMW also hinted in the past at a weight loss of around 100 kilograms (220 pounds) compared to the BMW M4 and M4 Competition. The M engineers have also figured out ways to make the inline-six comply with the forthcoming Euro 7 regulations, so the engine will be around at least for the remaining of this decade.

No word on pricing yet and global allocations, but you’re going to have to be quick, as we’re hearing that production will be limited to around 1,000 units.

[Photos provided by instagram.com/wilcoblok]