BMW is released another limited edition collaboration between the Bavarian brand and a world renowned artist. Previously, BMW worked with Futura 2000 on an M2 Competition and KITH’s Ronny Fieg on the BMW M4 Competition. This time, BMW collaborated with artist Jeff Koons on an 8 Series Gran Coupe. Welcome, the BMW 8 X JEFF KOONS! The BMW 8 X JEFF KOONS makes its digital debut at the Frieze Los Angeles and it will be on display in New York City’s Rockefeller Plaza from April 1-4, before it goes to a charity auction on April 4, at Christie’s New York. It will also be available for pre-order by US customers February 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST, exclusively through BMWUSA.com.

“My edition of the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a dream come true. It is completely unique, very special to me, and I’ve wanted to create a special edition BMW for a long time,” said Jeff Koons. “What matters is how we relate to each other and our awareness of everything we are surrounded by. This principle drove my creative vision for THE 8 X JEFF KOONS, and it’s an exciting next chapter of co-creation with BMW.”

The BMW 8 X JEFF KOONS is easily one of the most fun collaborations between BMW and an artist, as it features bright, bold colors and expressions of power and speed, in a fun superhero comic motif. The “Pop!” symbol and cartoon explosions, along with “vapor thrust” make it look like it’s at speed in a comic book. The bright blue and yellow at the back end evoke images of Koons’ other BMW project, the E92 M3 GT2 Art Car that raced at Le Mans.

There will be 99 examples made, each one requiring an eleven-step paint process and hundreds of hours to complete. BMW will build two cars per week, by specialized teams at BMW’s Dingolfing and Landshut plants. Each vehicle comes with a large-format certificate of authenticity, a unique VIN, and is signed by Koons and BMW CEO Oliver Zipse.

Inside, this unique 8 Series Gran Coupe gets a very Superman-esque color scheme, with tons of blue and red, including the red headliner and floor mats. It also gets piano black trim, with Koons’ signature on the cupholder cover.

“Working with Jeff Koons again has inspired us all – throughout headquarters and across our worldwide team,” said Oliver Zipse, chairman of the Board of Management, BMW AG. “Never before in the history of our company has a BMW been created with such an extensive design effort as THE 8 X JEFF KOONS. A “rolling sculpture” that will not only be displayed as a coveted collector’s item in museums but will also be allowed to flourish on the road as a genuine BMW.”

The BMW 8 X JEFF KOONS will be available to US customers and will cost $350,000, plus $995 destination fee. THE 8 X JEFF KOONS becomes available for pre-order by U.S. customers February 16, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST exclusively through www.bmwusa.com.