BMW M2 Competition by FUTURA – SEE EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS

Earlier this week, BMW M has unveiled their first collaboration with American graffiti artist FUTURA. The BMW M2 Competition by FUTURA was introduced at the Frieze LA event and previews another exclusive model which will be unveiled this Summer.

FUTURA’s work will focus on both the exterior and interior of the BMW M2 Competition. Inside, there are trim strips on the instrument panel and the center console of each vehicle boast a special, individually created FUTURA 2000 design. The bi-colored, Dakota leather M sports seats in black and ivory white feature polar blue contrast stitching.

In addition, the interior package includes an M Alcantara leather-clad sports steering wheel with a grey 12 o’clock marking and special door sill trims bearing the consecutive limited-edition number and a Futura signature.

From the outside, the BMW M2 Edition designed by FUTURA 2000* is recognizable by the painted surfaces on the front and rear aprons and the side sills. Furthermore, each M2 Competition is fitted with 19-inch jet black light alloy wheels.

BMW M commissioned 500 M2 Competitions by Futura 2000 for worldwide consumption. The ordering guide goes live on February 18. Pricing is set to start at around $69,000.

As always, we bring you some exclusive photos of the car:

[Source: Instagram @enes_kucevic_photography]