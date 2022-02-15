Henry Ford said in 1909 “a customer can have a car painted in any color he wants as long as it’s black”. The inventor of mass production in the car industry was talking about the Model T, and now, some 113 years later, BMW is introducing an all-black Sport Collection. It’s available in Australia where customers can get the 1 Series hatchback, 2 Series Gran Coupe, and the 3 Series Sedan with more standard equipment.

The company’s division Down Under claims these cars come with “optimized specification” available “at a revised price point”. Aside from sharing the dark paint, all three models come in the Sport Line specification and feature sport seats. In addition, regardless of your pick, the Sport Collection boasts Live Cockpit Professional and Apple CarPlay & Android Auto connectivity.

To sweeten the deal, BMW throws in the Driving Assistant, not to mention the Parking Assistant and Intelligent Personal Assistant. Sport Collection attempts to lure in buyers by featuring Connected Package Professional as standard. The 1 Series hatch and 2 Series GC ride on 17-inch wheels whereas the 3 Series gets an 18-inch set.

The Budget-Friendly Sport Collection

The only RWD car costs $69,900 for the 320i or $77,900 if you opt for the 330e plug-in hybrid. The electrified sedan comes along with a head-up display not included for the gasoline-only 3er. Compared to the regular versions, the Sport Collection comes with a downgraded sound system with six speakers instead of 10. In addition, BMW Australia deactivates the automatic high beam and cornering lights.

As for the two lesser models, they’re both the 118i flavor with the small three-cylinder 1.5-liter engine. The 118i Sport retails from $48,900 while the 218i Sport can be had at $53,900.

All things considered, the Sport Collection is a value-oriented edition, and dealers will have it inside showrooms by late Q1 2022.

Note: All prices are in Australian dollars.

[Source: BMW Australia]