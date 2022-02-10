May 24 will mark half a century M, and BMW plans to celebrate the milestone with exciting products. Over the course of 2022, we’re going to see the M2, M3 Touring, M4 CSL, and the production-ready XM. Elsewhere, all M Performance and full-fat M models will carry the classic BMW Motorsport emblem. In Russia, these cars now have an official name – 50 Years Special Edition.

The vintage logo will adorn the hood, wheel center caps, and the tailgate/trunk, depending on the body style. The striking tricolor design with blue, purple, and red was first seen on the 3.0 CSL race car in 1973. It’s returning for 2022 to celebrate the M division’s 50th anniversary, bringing Individual paints of historical significance.

With the exception of the M240i xDrive Coupe, the other 50 Years Special Edition will be available in Individual paints like Dakar Yellow, Macao Blue, Daytona Violet, and Imola Red. If none of these tickle your fancy, Marina Bay Blue and Frozen Marina Bay Blue are also on the list.

50 Years Special Edition Will Be Available From The M240i To The M8 Convertible

BMW says there’s more to the 50 Years Special Edition than the retro visuals as it will add extra equipment. Depending on the model, the automaker will throw in the M Shadow Line headlights and the Driving Assistant Professional. To sweeten the pot, the BMW Service Inclusive 5/100 and Extended M Shadow Line exterior are also included, plus additional kit.

The most affordable 50 Years Special Edition model in Russia will be the M240i xDrive Coupe, priced at 5,090,000 rubles or about $68,100 (€59,600) at current exchange rates. At the other end of the spectrum, the M8 Convertible will retail from 15,600,000 rubles ($208,700 / €182,500).

BMW will commence production of M Performance and M cars with the old-school motorsport emblem for the Russian market from March. Needless to say, the 8 Series vehicles will be based on the recently unveiled facelift.

