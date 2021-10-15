We just recently saw a gorgeous BMW 3.0 CSL road car sell on Bring-A-Trailer for almost $300,000, which is a lot for any BMW. Its selling price was so high due to the rarity and desirability of the road car version 3.0 CSL. However, as rare and special as it is, the BMW 3.0 CSL race car is even rarer still and this specific one is going to hit the auction block this weekend, October 15 and 16, 2021.

This specific 1972 car is one of just 1,096 ever made and it’s the full-on racing car version. The BMW 3.0 CSL racer was dubbed the “Batmobile” for its iconic rear wing and aggressive aerodynamics, giving it an old-school Batmobile sort of look. Make no mistake, though, this car is a proper racing car.

It was originally sold in New Zealand and was then imported to the U.S. The hood, trunk lid, and door skins are made from aluminum, its side windows are made from Perspex, and it has BBS racing wheels on Hoosier racing tires. Proving its racing pedigree, it’s competed in the Rolex Monterey Reunion, in 2016 and 2018, as well as SRVA.

Taking a look inside, the BMW 3.0 CSL “Batmobile” features a fully race-prepped cabin; a roll cage, four-point harness, a completely stripped out interior, and all manner of switches and buttons. It’s a proper race car and not a track-ready road car. You’re not going to want to take your better half on a road trip in this.

While the other 3.0 CSL we recently saw was a gorgeous road car, with a comfy interior and nice materials, this is another beast altogether. The CSL hits the Mecum Auction block October 15-16 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. We don’t know how much this will go for but it will be interesting to keep an eye on. I assume it will go for a lot more than the other CSL we saw but I don’t know how much more.

[Source: Mecum Auctions]