Not all stories about cars in a bad shape have a happy ending as this BMW M3 won’t be back on the road. Formerly owned by Tyler Hoover from Hoovies Garage, the E36 is now only a shadow of its former glory. Fellow YouTuber Car Wizard picked up the mistreated coupe as a debt settlement and decided to thoroughly inspect the car to see whether he can give it a new lease of life. The short answer would have to be “no.”

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this 20-minute video tells you everything you need to know about the rough life this BMW M3 has had. A bit funny if not tragic, the car kept losing parts while Tyler Hoover was driving it to the garage. Despite looking as if it could fall apart at any minute, the wheels are in good condition and worth saving. However, the tires are from 2016 so the M alloys will need some new rubber.

It’s sad to see it in such a horrible shape, with a damaged body, missing trim pieces, and faded paint. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the previous owner used good ol’ plumber’s tape to hold the muffler in place. The signs of rust on the trunk lid are nothing compared to the underside that has been devoured by corrosion. In case you’re curious, the BMW M3 has 148,850 miles even though it looks much worse than the mileage indicates.

If there is a silver lining in all of this, it’s that the cabin is in a somewhat decent condition. That said, the mechanical issues render the car unsafe to use on a public road. Consequently, fixing everything wrong with it doesn’t seem like a smart move. You’d be better off buying a functional BMW M3 E36. The owner is scrapping it for parts, saving the engine and some of the interior parts along with those nice wheels.

[Source: Car Wizard / YouTube]