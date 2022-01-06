Purists, look away. If you like your cars to remain as OEM as possible, this video is not for you. The latest BMW to get the airlift treatment is a 3 Series Coupe from the E36 generation. That said, there are plenty of other mods this old 3er has gone through before appearing in this well-executed video from SchwaaFilms on YouTube.

Filmed in the evening on New York City streets, the short film features the two-door 3 Series manufactured more than 20 years ago modified to accommodate an imposing widebody kit. It also carries a massive rear wing with a gurney flap and a front spoiler lip that could easily double as a snowplow. Those chunky front fenders have three fins painted in the traditional M colors, echoed by the sides of the headlights.

In case you haven’t noticed by now, the original lights have been swapped out for a custom set with sequential turn signals and interesting “angel eyes” configured in a hexagonal shape. Created by the talented folks at Live to Offend, the wild body kit is available to purchase, and so are the unusual headlights from Circuit Demon.

The list of modifications is even longer since the car rides on Rotiform wheels and has been fitted with a custom exhaust providing a more aggressive soundtrack. In addition, we also notice a pair of blue fins between the fender flares and the original panels. With Status bucket seats in the front and a roll cage replacing the rear seats, it’s safe to say this isn’t the most practical E36 out there.

Too much or just enough? You’ll be the judge of that, but there’s no denying a lot of effort was put into giving the car a complete makeover suitable for SEMA or, at the very least, a Need for Speed game.

[Source: SchwaaFilms]