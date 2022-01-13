Electric cars are known to have the upper hand when it comes to drag racing, especially against traditional combustion cars. Of course, that’s true when you compare similarly powered models, not if you’re pitting a Renault Zoe against a Lamborghini Huracan. Therefore, could a BMW M5 CS keep up or beat a Porsche Taycan Turbo in a drag race? Only one way to find out.

Before we head to the bottom of this page, to check out how things went down, let’s take a look at the cars dueling here. The video states that this is not the top dog, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, but its less powerful brother, the Turbo. That means it still has all-wheel drive and a dual-motor setup but it can only develop 680 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque. Should we mention that those numbers are available basically from zero rpm? Yeah, that’s what an electric car does…

On the other side of the drag strip, the BMW M5 CS came prepared with its 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 developing 635 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. Therefore, the numbers seem to be in favor of the Porsche so far. However, as peculiar as it may sound, this Porsche is heavier than the BMW. Tipping the scales at 2.3 tons, there’s almost 400 kilos between these two and that’s a hefty amount of extra luggage to carry around.

Will it be enough to allow the BMW to catch up and even beat the Taycan? Apparently yes. As you’re about to see, even though the BMW had a rather bad, delayed start, the Bavarian machine managed to overtake the Taycan by the end of the race. And it did so with a full grin on the face of the driver, who was obviously pretty proud of his achievement. Who wouldn’t be, considering how fast these electric Porsches are…