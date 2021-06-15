When Porsche announced the making of an electric car, the world stopped to pay attention. It’s not everyday that a car maker like the Stuttgart-based outfit announces such a move. And yet, they did it and not only does its car look awesome, it also has the trademark driving dynamics you would expect from Porsche. To say the Taycan is the best driving electric car this side of a Rimac would not be a false advertising, as it kind-of rewrites thee rule book for EVs.

That said, a lot of people are also wondering what BMW will bring to the table. BMW and Porsche might not be perfect rivals but some of their cars do intersect and both brands have a long-standing tradition when it comes to making sports cars. We’re still waiting for a car that would rise to the expectations of the BMW M division, powered solely by electrons but until then, let’s see how a BMW M5 Competition matches up against the Taycan Turbo S.

Normally, you wouldn’t exactly call the two direct rivals as they are not but the M5 is such a good car, you can compare it to anything. Its 625 PS (617 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque combined with the M xDrive all-wheel drive system allow it to drop considerably under the three second mark in the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) and to do it consistently. The Porsche, on the other hand, is no slouch either and delivers the same consistency time after time.

With up to 761 horsepower and 1,050 Nm (774 lb-ft) of torque, the all-wheel drive Taycan Turbo S will do 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.8 seconds according to Porsche, closer to 2.4 according to real life tests. The instant torque makes it slingshot off the line in every launch. So, any bets? Well, there’s no need for that as the video below shows how things would get down between the two, at around the 22:55 mark.