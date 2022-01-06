The 2023 BMW 7 Series is just months away from its official unveil, but the car might be already on U.S. soil. At the 2022 CES, BMW brought over an interesting prototype to showcase their new BMW Theater Screen. The secret car is “dressed up” in a rectangular wood/carton box which is meant to hide its exterior design. But the interior, it’s not so secretive. Our first experience inside this luxury limousine has certainly made us believe that it could be the BMW i7 electric limousine.

There are plenty of giveaways, like the design of the C pillar, the ample space inside and some other luxury items specific to a high-end limousine. Like the 7 Series. Furthermore, in a roundtable with BMW executives, including Adrian van Hooydonk, Head of BMW Design, we learned that the BMW Theater Screen is near production status and that we will see it “very soon” in a BMW series vehicle.

In 2022, the only high-end BMWs planned for roll-out are the ones from the 7 Series family: petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid and i7 electric. So that’s another clue that the BMW Theater Screen will first arrive in the new G70 7 Series and will likely be part of other future luxury BMW models. There is very little doubt that BMW will not bring its best to the 7 Series segment, especially with the competition pulling all stops. Other expected features are the Motorway Assist, fully automatic doors like in a Rolls-Royce, newer Bowers & Wilkins audio system, and much more.

As far as the BMW Theater Screen, the experience is surreal inside the car. In the video below, you can see a full demo and review of the new 8K 31-inch screen, along with the upgraded sounds. The Theatre Screen has features you’d normally come to expect from a smart TV and benefits from built-in Amazon Fire TV services. The big display is not fixed in place since it can be lowered and tilted through the configurable My Mode Theatre for optimal viewing. To create a cozy atmosphere, it will allow users to control the sunblinds and lighting to mimic a cinema experience. There’s even 5G connectivity onboard for ultra-fast transfers, which will be necessary for watching an 8K movie.

