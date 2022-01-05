Manhart has been keeping itself rather busy lately by working on a multitude of BMWs. After releasing upgrade packages for the X6 M Competition, M8 Convertible, and the new M240i in the past few weeks, the time has come for an aftermarket kit tailored to the M8 Coupe. Based on the spicy Competition flavor, the MH8 800 is touted as a special edition limited to only 10 cars.

What may look like a BMW Individual Frozen Blue paint job is actually Manhart’s own matte blue finish for the high-performance coupe. The striking appearance is accentuated by the body-colored custom alloy wheels measuring 21 inches at both front and rear axles. A black decal set spruces up the M8’s exterior furthermore, as does the blacked-out kidney grille.

Making those wheels look like they barely fit into the arches, the KW suspension setup brings the car closer to the ground for a bit more road presence. Then there’s the carbon fiber exterior kit with everything from hood vents to a rear diffuser. Not only that, but the engine bay has also been dipped in carbon fiber and it looks absolutely gorgeous.

Speaking of which, the 4.4-liter V8 has been massaged to extract 823 horsepower and a mountain-moving 1,070 Newton-meters (789 pound-feet) of torque. It goes without saying that such a massive bump in output over the standard Competition was achieved with more than just a software tune. Manhart worked on the pair of turbochargers and also modified the S63’s intercooler.

The BMW M8 Competition Coupe customized by the German tuner also has a new carbon air intake and a stainless-steel exhaust featuring quad 100-mm tips clad in carbon fiber. Where legal, Manhart will happily remove the gasoline particulate filter and install race downpipes to allow the V8 to breathe better and sound more aggressive.

The last order of business was to work on the steering wheel by covering the rim in Alcantara and applying black accents as well as a carbon fiber trim on the spokes.

[Source: Manhart]