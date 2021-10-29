German tuner Manhart decided the BMW X3 M could use a bit more oomph and worked on the already potent Competition version to squeeze out more power. The new MHX3 600 special edition is limited to ten examples, all of which ride on elegant Alpina 20-inch alloy wheels with the timeless design the Buchloe aftermarket company is known for.

Compared to a standard X3 M Competition, the high-performance SUV has been brought closer to the road courtesy of H&R lowering springs that have dropped the ride height by 30 millimeters (1.18 inches). The tires measure 255/35ZR22 at the front axle and 295/30ZR22 at the back where you will notice a custom exhaust system made entirely out of stainless steel with four end tips finished in carbon fiber.

The menacing quad exhaust is housed in a carbon fiber diffuser as part of a body kit made from the lightweight material. It’s also noticeable at the front where the splitter has been bathed in carbon fiber, much like the side inlets and the trim pieces around the air intakes. The rest of the body has been covered in a matte dark blue wrap with retro white decals on the side.

As for the more substantial upgrades, the MHX3 600 uses a revised configuration of the twin-turbo, 3.0-liter engine. The inline-six has been massaged to churn 635 horsepower and a massive 785 Newton-meters (579 pound-feet) of torque instead of the 510 hp and 600 Nm (443 lb-ft) available in the stock X3 M Competition.

There’s no word about performance following the boost in power, but it’s likely possible the 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) has dropped below the four-second mark considering the standard X3 M Competition completes the task in 4.1 seconds. An unmodified version of the punchy SUV tops out at 155 mph (250 km/h) or 177 mph (285 km/h) if it’s equipped with the optional M Driver’s Package, although Manhart might have been able to extract a few more mphs thanks to the uprated powertrain.

[Source: Manhart]