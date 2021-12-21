The BMW Group was, once again, recognized for its efforts in various departments, by aspiring, young professionals. The company was, once again, rewarded for its vision about the future of the industry, with the top spot in the 2021 employer rankings, being on par with international technology leaders.

BMW was named the best automotive employer worldwide among all target groups in this year’s Universum “World’s Most Attractive Employer” study of nearly 221,000 students from the ten most important economic nations. In a very competitive international market for the best personnel, the Germans are holding their own. The BMW Group was one of the best performers in the engineering category, coming in third place after Google and Microsoft.

With a respectable ninth place in the survey of IT students, the BMW Group was the only industrial business among the tech giants, as well as the only car company to make the top 10. In the business students’ ranking, the BMW Group came in 13th, significantly ahead of all other automotive manufacturers. “We are especially pleased that we are able to position ourselves as an attractive and reliable employer, at both national and international level, in times of transformation. This also pays off in the competition for young talents,” says Ilka Horstmeier, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Human Resources and Labour Relations.

In other comparable polls of students and professionals in Germany, such as the Trendence Graduate Barometer and the Universum Students and Professionals Study, the BMW Group routinely ranks in the top 10 in the IT area. The corporation comfortably ranks among the top five employers in the engineering and business sectors. For the tenth year in a row, the BMW Group has been awarded Germany’s most attractive employer by young professionals, according to the Trendence Professionals Barometer.

Every year, the Trendence Institut GmbH, an independent consulting and market research business, polls over 25,000 experienced college graduates. The BMW Group is also a popular employer among skilled workers: the business was ranked second in the Trendence Skilled Workers Barometer 2021, which polled over 50,000 employees in Germany, and so increased its position from the previous year.