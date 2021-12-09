BMW and LEGO are launching the perfect gift for the Beamer fan in your life, just in time for the holidays. Fans of BMW’s bikes will know the new BMW M 1000 RR to be the pinnacle of the brand’s two-wheeled performance. Not every fan can get their hands on one, though, so BMW Motorrad and LEGO are launching the next best thing.

This new LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR is a seriously impressive offering, with incredible attention to detail. Not only is it an accurate scale model of the bike but it actually features several fully-functioning pieces of equipment. For instance, the three-speed gearbox, upside-down fork, and rear swingarm with suspension are all functional on the LEGO. There are also three different display options for the dashboard and a gold-colored chain drive.

“When the management of BMW Motorrad announced the first M model on two wheels, the BMW M 1000 RR, everyone knew that it would be something special. In the same way, the LEGO Technic team realised they needed to come up with something unprecedented to pay tribute to the M RR. The result is a motorcycle and a technical model that each represent the state of the art in their respective fields.” said Ralf Rodepeter, Head of Marketing and Product Management at BMW Motorrad.

“It’s been so much fun getting underneath the skin of such a significant model for BMW Motorrad. There’s a reason why these beautifully engineered bikes are so universally loved by the biking community, and we are confident our LEGO Technic version is a winner like its real-life namesake.” said Samuel Tacchi, designer at the LEGO Group.

The LEGO Technic BMW M 1000 RR is comprised of a whopping 1,920 pieces, has a fully-functioning gearbox (three speeds and neutral), working front and rear suspension, and sits 27.7 cm high, 45.5 cm long, and 17 cm wide. Prices for the new LEGO 1000 RR are as follows for different markets: €199.99 (EUR)/ $229.99 (USD)/ £174.99 (GBP).

[LEGO]