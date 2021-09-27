As the dad of a four year old, LEGO has become a large part of my life. There’s something incredibly satisfying about building LEGO sets with your kids; you get to build memories while building something for them to play with. It’s great. However, I’ve also found that there’s something incredibly satisfying, as an adult, about building a LEGO set for myself, quietly, and alone. Maybe it’s because I’m a dad of a four year old. Alone time is rare and precious.

I now greatly enjoy building car LEGO sets at night, watching a football game or a movie, with whatever sort of beverage I’m feeling at the time. It’s a great way to unwind and relax. Thanks to LEGO IDEAS, there are so many great new and interesting LEGO sets. This one, a BMW Isetta, is a LEGO IDEA that needs all of our support.

If you haven’t heard of LEGO IDEAS, it’s a way for fans to create their own LEGO sets and, if they get enough support, LEGO will actually make them. This BMW Isetta, at the time of writing this, has 5,024 supporters and needs 10,000. It costs nothing to support, so head over and help out so we can all buy a LEGO Isetta set.

It’s actually an impressive little set. It has a functioning front door, that opens the entire front end of the car, just like the real Isetta. The steering wheel moves with the door, too, just like on the real car. It even has pedals and the oddly placed shifter, all looking surprisingly real. Most lego car sets aren’t this in-depth but this one looks great. It even has a little luggage rack on the back, which is fun.

Personally, I’d very much like to add this BMW Isetta to my growing collection of car LEGO sets. So let’s all show our support and will this Isetta into reality.

[Source: LEGO]