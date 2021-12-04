This new BMW M240i has a lot going for it. Its engine is the always brilliant B58 engine, it’s built on a new and improved chassis, and its all-wheel drive grip means it’s far quicker than its figures might suggest. After seeing a few reviews of it (I’m testing one in a couple of weeks), it seems to punch way above its weight class. But is it actually good enough to take on a real-deal BMW M2? Find out in this new video from Throttle House.

There’s a twist to this video, though. While the BMW M240i used in this comparison is the brand-new model, the BMW M2 is actually a 2018 model, which makes it the original, pre-Competition M2. So it’s actually less powerful than the M240i.

Despite being the proper M car, the original BMW M2’s 3.0 liter turbocharged inline-six actually isn’t a proper M engine. It’s actually just a tuned N55 engine, which is a standard BMW engine, just like the B58 in the M240i. So the original M2 only makes 365 horsepower and 343 lb-ft of torque. While the new BMW M240i, which isn’t a proper M Division product, makes 382 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque.

BMW M2 test drive review 89 750x499

Not only is the BMW M240i more powerful, its engine is far superior, with power and torque delivery that’s far more instantaneous. It gets two more advantages as well; its xDrive all-wheel drive system and eight-speed automatic. The former gives it better grip than the rear-drive M2 and the latter provides far quicker shifts than the M2’s six-speed manual. In fairness, the M2 was also available with a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, which was faster than the new M240i’s eight-speed torque-converter auto. However, the M2 in this video has a manual.

Off the line, there really wasn’t much competition between the two, in this video. The BMW M240i simply flew ahead of the M2, taking a big lead that kept growing throughout the race. It honestly wasn’t even fair. But does that make the M240i the better car? The M2, after all, is a proper M car so it should be the better handling, more fun car to drive. But is it? Find out below.