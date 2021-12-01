Top Gear just announced all of its different Car of the Year winners. While there was one overall winner — the Porsche 911 GT3, predictably — there were also several other subcategories that featured different winners. One such subcategory was Top Gear’s “Saloon of the Year”. If you’re from ‘Merica, “saloon” means “sedan”. The saloon that won Top Gear’s four-door award was the BMW i4 M50.

It was a bit of an unusual winner for Top Gear, as it’s not exactly the sort of four-door, premium, sports car from BMW, is it? However, it was good enough to impress the TG judges enough to take down every other four-door car in its segment. So what makes the i4 M50 so special?

For starters, it’s an all-electric sedan that has more torque than the BMW M3 Competition. So while it looks rather normal, it’s a rocket ship on the road. In fact, on any given day, you’re not likely to run into more than one or two cars at a stop light that the BMW i4 M50 can’t beat. All while saving the polar bears. Fantastic.

It’s also rather normal looking, inside and out. Which is a good thing, according to TG. Rather than beating you over the head of badges, emblems, and annoying corporate nomenclature, the BMW i4 is pretty devoid of any indication that it’s electric. Sure, it says “i4” on the back and there are some blue accents but it’s never shouty about what it is. And the same goes for the interior as well, as the i4’s cabin looks almost identical to that of the standard 4 Series or even 3 Series.

There is one area of massive improvement inside, though — the infotainment system. The BMW i4 will get the brand’s latest iDrive 8 and digital cockpit, which the rest of BMW’s lineup is forced to make do with old system.

All in, though, the BMW i4 M50 is a great car that pushes the envelop further. I can’t wait to get my hands on one to drive it for myself.