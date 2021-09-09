When the BMW M5 CS was first taken to a track, the world stood still. For a mid-size sedan to be able to pull the kind of stunts the new M5 CS did is not an easy feat. And then the limited-edition monster was also taken to a drag strip. It’s one thing to be able to go around a corner fast and a completely different thing to go insanely fast in a straight line, right? Well, the BMW managed both and we just couldn’t believe how quick it was.

That’s definitely a nice set of claims to have in your corner but it attracts attention from all sorts of predators in the automotive world. One of those is the Porsche 911, a recipe that was refined over decades of careful tinkering. It is, even today, a brilliant machine and in Turbo or Turbo S guises, few cars can stand next to them. It’s not for nothing that everyone calls the Porsche 911 Turbo a supercar in disguise.

We’ve seen such models beat electric cars on the drag strip, keeping more powerful supercars at bay and doing it time and time again without breaking a sweat. Looking at the spec sheet, you might think the M5 CS has a chance here but don’t be fooled. Porsches with their PDK gearboxes and amazing launch control sequences are a force to be reckoned with, in any given day of the week. The sheet might say 580 PS and 750 Nm of torque for the 911 Turbo and 635 PS and 750 Nm for the M5 CS but there’s a lot more at play here.

From the all-wheel drive system, which work differently, to the weight difference, the Porsche being a smaller and lighter car overall. So, how did they compare? I won’t spoil the fun of watching the video but I will say, no matter what, the M5 CS delivers incredible performance while allowing you to get three fully grown adults with you while doing it.