Performance SUVs aren’t exactly new to BMW. In fact, it’s BMW that sort of made the segment popular, with the X5 M and X6 M. However, this new BMW XM is a different beat from what the Bavarians are used to making. Not only is it far more powerful than anything to ever wear a Roundel but it also now finds itself in unusual company, with brands like Lamborghini and Aston Martin. When the XM finally hits the road, how will it stack up against this newfound competition?

Admittedly, the BMW XM is still in its concept phase but we’re told by our sources at BMW that the concept is extremely close to the final production car. So don’t expect any substantial changes from this concept to the final product. Which means we can at least semi-accurately compare the XM Concept to some of its new competitors.

When the BMW XM finally hits the road, it will pack an all-new V8 engine, likely the upcoming S68 engine, paired with an electric motor and some batteries. The hybrid powertrain is said to make 750 horsepower and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque. It’s also estimated to get around 30 miles of pure electric range. And, of course, the most controversial styling since… well, maybe ever. So how will the XM compete against its uber-expensive new rivals?

Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus is the first SUV that comes to mind when mega-high-performance SUVs are mentioned. Thanks to its 4.0 liter twin-turbocharged V8, the Urus makes 641 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It’s also capable of 0-60 mph in around 3.1 seconds, which is absurdly fast for an SUV. Its price tag starts at just over $200,000, so it will likely be quite a bit more expensive than the BMW XM but with the Bimmer making 750 horses, the Urus is one of the only SUVs that packs enough punch to keep up.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

At the moment, the all-new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the darling of the performance SUV world and for good reason. While it wasn’t actually designed by Porsche’s GT division, it might as well have been. Its 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 (a very similar one to the Urus’) makes 631 horsepower and 626 lb-ft and can hit 60 mph in an identical 3.1 seconds. More importantly, the Cayenne Turbo GT handles like a much smaller sports car, thanks to outstanding balance and some weight savings. While the XM will pack over 100 horsepower more, it’s doubtful it will be as nimble, as its hybrid powertrain will likely be too heavy. Though, the Porsche is expensive, with a starting price just north of $180,000.

Range Rover SVR

This one is a bit speculative, as Jaguar Land Rover has yet to announce the SVR version of the new generation Range Rover. However, it’s an interesting hypothetical comparison, as the new Range Rover’s top-end engine is actually a 530 horsepower BMW V8. Which means the inevitable SVR version will get a more powerful version, most likely around 600 horsepower. Being that the new BMW XM focuses on luxury every bit as it does performance, a BMW-powered Range Rover SVR would be the most natural competitor to the XM. Though, we’ll have to wait and see for that one.

Bentley Bentayga

At first glance, it might not seem like the Bentley Bentayga could be a competitor for any BMW, regardless of how luxurious or powerful. However, the Bentayga V8 is actually priced in the ballpark of where we expect the BMW XM to be, at just over $160,000. For that, you get a lovely cabin, typical Bentley build quality, and a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 with 542 horsepower, 568 lb-ft of torque, and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.8 seconds. Those specs might not compete well with the XM’s but the Bentley will have the prestige to impress customers.

Conclusion

After looking at some of the competition, the BMW XM is likely going to sit in a very unique spot. For starters, it’s going to be the most powerful SUV of them all and will likely be faster, too (if BMW M can keep its weight in check). Yet, it’s also going to priced more reasonably the most, as it will likely be cheaper than all of them, save for maybe the Range Rover. If you’re in the market for an uber-performance SUV and can handle the BMW XM’s new styling, it might be the best bang-for-your-buck performance/luxury SUV in the world when it debuts.