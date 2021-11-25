Earlier this week, BMW announced the launch of a new special edition model. The BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition launches to mark the UAE’s Golden Jubilee. Only 50 units of this unique BMW X7 model will be built and all of the mare only available in the United Arab Emirates. AGMC, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, and Abu Dhabi Motors, the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will share the own allocation with their own customers.

As you’d expect, each BMW X7 carries a bold UAE 50 Years emblem on the exterior and a handprinted 50 Years insignia on the interior that’s written in Arabic. The exterior is painted in the Frozen Brilliant White Metallic paired with a series of blacked out accents and Jet Black M Sports wheels 755 Bicolor style in 22 inch. According to the listings, this shade of white is omnipresent in the UAE’s cultural motifs. Furthermore, UAE is synonymous with tantalizing fragrances, so the BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition comes with an Amberblack Suite Scent – a specially formulated car fragrance.

Inside, customers could order fine leather, like the BMW Individual Merino Ivory White and Night Blue. Trim finishers in Piano Black is also included in the package, along with an extensive list of package and options. The BMW X7 UAE 50th Year Edition is available in two models: the M50i and the xDrive40i. The top model uses the proven 4.4 liter V8 TwinTurbo engine making 530 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. The BMW X7 M50i runs the the 0-100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 4.7 seconds.

The more affordable option – the BMW X7 xDrive40i – uses the new B58 inline-six engine delivering 335 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. At the time of its launch, BMW said that the X7 40i will get you from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds, but recent tests showed better standard sprint times. To learn more about the BMW X7 UAE 50th Edition, you can visit the BMW Abu Dhabi website.