Our coverage of the new 2021 BMW M3 Sedan continues with a new color: Frozen Brilliant White. The matte white is one of the two BMW Individual Frozen colors, along with Portimao Blue. The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is more diversified and unique than ever. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

The non-metallic colors are Alpine White and Sao Paulo Yellow, while the metallic palette includes Isle of Man Green, Toronto Red, Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue and Brooklyn Grey. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. The BMW Individual program is equally exciting with paintworks like the Frozen White, Frozen Brilliant White, Frozen Black, Frozen Dark Grey, Frozen Orange, Frozen Portimao, Dravit Grey, Oxide Grey, Tanzanite Blue II, and much more.

The new BMW M3 Sedan and M4 Coupe also come with a standard BMW Individual Anthracite headliner and dashboard trims in high-gloss black material. Further optional appointments include the Aluminum Tetragon ornaments and the Carbon Fibre high-gloss package which carbon fibre trims and carbon inlays for the steering wheel and shift paddles.

Other means of exterior personalization also include the galvanized applications for buttons/controls, the striking BMW Individual Shadowline headlights (offered in conjunction with the Adaptive LED or BMW Laserlight technology), the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line package of adornments with standard or extended content, and the M Carbon exterior package, which adds CFRP coating for front bumper elements, the mirror caps, the rear spoiler and the rear diffuser inserts.

Going inside, the individualization possibilities include exclusively developed Merino fine-leather upholsteries exposing a dual tone and contrasting colors. Up to 8 options are available, in extended or full content:

Merino Black/Black (extended/full)

Merino Yas Marina Blue/Black with yellow contrasts (extended/full)

Merino Kyalami Orange/Black (extended/full)

Merino Silverstone/Black (extended/full)

If you opt for the BMW Individual leather trims, you can choose from the following options:

Fjord Blue/Black

Fiona Red/Black

Tartufo

Ivory White

The Competition models also come with carbon fiber seats which are not only functional, but also extremely cool looking. Customers who opt for the Competition models can choose for the newly designed M exterior mirrors and a rear spoiler to be in body color, plus chrome tailpipes.

[Photos: Instagram @davidteichert]