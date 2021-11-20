This current-generation G30 BMW 5 Series is soon coming to an end. Since its debut in 2016, this 5 Series has been a great car. Not only has it been one of BMW’s best looking cars but it’s also been one of BMW’s best handling luxury sedans. However, its time here will soon be over and it’s set to be replaced with a new model and the next-gen car’s interior was just spotted in new spy photos. (We don’t own the photos but you can see them here)

In these new photos, you get a very clear view of the cabin in almost its entirety. The new steering wheel is the focal point, as it’s an entirely new flat-bottomed design, which is unusual for BMW. Aside from that, there’s also the new iDrive 8 and digital gauge setup from the BMW iX. The combination of both screens and the new steering wheel gives the new 5 Series a much more modern, high-tech look.

Lower down, the center console is new as well. It features a toggle switch for the gear selector, like the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer and iX. That might frustrate some traditional enthusiasts that prefer a more physical gear selector but this seems to be the direction BMW is headed.

Thankfully, the new 5 Series will continue to have a physical iDrive rotary controller. When BMW revealed the new 2 Series Active Tourer, which lacks the rotary controller and uses a touchscreen-only iDrive system, fans seem to be quite upset. Those fans will be pleased to see the return of the knob in the new 5 Series, as it allows drivers to choose how they want to interact with the screen; either touchscreen or knob. The knob also allows for easier use while driving.

When this new 5 Series debuts, it’s going to be an important car for the brand because, along with the standard 5 Series, there will also be an all-electric BMW i5. Both will likely share this interior, which is shaping up nicely. We can’t wait to see more.

[Source: Motor1]