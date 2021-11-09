The current BMW 750i might be heading to its end of production, but it’s still a very capable car. Most customers will likely buy it for the luxury and comfort it offers but some might also prefer it for its performance. Therefore, they might be looking for the V8-powered version because, in lieu of the V12 being pulled from production, that’s the fastest one you can get right now. With 530 HP at its disposal, it’s a fast limousine, no matter how you look at it.

However, there’s more performance to be squeezed out of it still. Tuners like G-Power are masters at it and they created a kit for it that’s bound to transform the 750i into a proper Autobahn-stormer. Their offering for the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is split into two categories: Stage 1 and Stage 2. The former is basically a software upgrade for the ECU that takes the power output from the 530 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque the car usually makes to 620 horsepower and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft) of torque.

Those numbers are already edging on the heels of cars like the BMW M5 Competition. And that’s in a 7 Series! G-Power isn’t offering any acceleration figures for this upgrade but, rest assured, it’s a fast combination. Then there’s the Stage 2 upgrade, that involves changing the downpipes too, taking things to a total power output of 670 horsepower and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) of torque. We’re already past anything BMW ever made in terms of power output.

With that kind of grunt at its disposal, the G-Power upgraded 750i can also have its top speed cap removed, going from 250 km/h to 330 km/h. Just imagine pushing past the 200 mph mark in a 7 Series, with all the comfort you can wish for at the touch of your fingertips… Of course, the G-Power range includes optional 21″ Hurricane RS and RR forged wheels, just like you can see in the pictures below.