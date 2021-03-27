Alpine White is one of the oldest colors in the BMW color palette and arguably one of the most popular ones. If you look around you, white or black-painted BMWs are the norm, and there is a good reason for that: better resale value and classiness. So it comes as no surprise that BMW kept Alpine White as an option for the new G80 M3 and G82 M4. There is another white-based paint in the color lineup – Mineral White – which is equally stunning.

These new photos from France showcase a 2021 BMW M3 G80 in Alpine White going around some backroads in the French Alps. Clermont-Ferrand is one of the oldest French cities and also home to the corporate headquarters of Michelin. So it only makes sense that this G80 M3 was equipped with the super grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

Naturally, the kidney grille is the first thing that pops out on the new M3/M4. But the combination of the pure white with the black accents of the Competition package provides a slicker look. The side air inlets of the front apron, as well as the exterior mirrors in the characteristic M design, add additional dark accents. In the back, the combination of carbon fiber with Alpine White delivers a clean look with plenty of sportiness infused in the design.

The color palette for the new 2021 BMW M3 and M4 is quite diversified. Long gone are the boring colors, instead, the design team in Munich decided to give us a wide range of paint options. From non-metallic to metallic and matte options, there is likely a color for every M owner out there.

Non-metallic: Alpine White, Sao Paulo Yellow (new addition)

Metallic: Isle of Man Green (new), Toronto Red (new), Sapphire Black, Skyscraper Grey, Portimao Blue, Brooklyn Grey

This particular G80 M3 also sports a black leather trim paired with carbon fiber bits and the red-painted M1/M2 and Start buttons. The interior design is certainly less controversial than the exterior and in our opinion, one of the best in the current BMW lineup.

Here is a photo gallery showing the G80 M3 in action: