The standard BMW X5 might not be the most exciting cars in the brand’s lineup but it is one of the best looking. The X5 is a handsome SUV, with great proportions, an appropriately sized grille, and smooth lines. This specific one, wearing a lovely British Racing Green paint, look especially good and proves just how cool even a standard X5 can look.

British Racing Green is one of the most iconic colors in the automotive industry, though, there are seemingly countless variations of it. While the name obviously evokes images of old Jaguars and Aston Martins, not typically BMWs, it looks great on this big, German SUV.

Ironically, this specific car comes not from Britain but from the United States. More specifically, it comes from BMW of Manhattan, which always has a great selection of BMWs painted in Individual colors. British Racing Green wouldn’t have been my first choice prior to seeing this car but now that I have seen it, I don’t really want any other color for an X5.

To perfectly compliment the British Racing Green exterior, the interior was given BMW’s Cognac leather. That’s always been the classic British color scheme — green with some sort of tan/brown interior. It’s an iconic color combination that will always look good.

The beauty of this color combo is it makes a relatively common car feel far more special. Countless X5s flood the streets of American suburbia but almost all of them are monochromatic; black, white, and grey. However, getting a BMW X5 with a color combo like this one will not only help it stand out among the sea of boring looking X5s but it will also make the ownership experience even better. Walking out to your British Racing Green X5 in the morning will give you that small, visual dopamine hit to make you smile before your ride to work. That’s well worth the extra cost of the BMW Individual paint.

[Photos by BMW of Manhattan]