The exclusive paint finishes ALPINA Blue metallic and ALPINA Green metallic are hallmark feature reserved solely for BMW ALPINA automobiles. So it’s only fitted that the stunning paintworks are available on all ALPINA cars. And the last ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe makes no exception.

This new photo gallery was shot near Monterey and Pebble Beach and shows the elegant, yet sporty four-door gran coupe in the aforementioned green. But it’s not just the color that immediately points out to an ALPINA model. We see the B8 Gran Coupe with the usual ALPINA design elements and the optional M carbon roof. Many other ALPINA design cues are present on this luxury four-door coupe, like the modified aprons on the front and rear, the exhaust system with its four tailpipes and the 21-inch forged wheels in the characteristic classic multi-spoke design.

Inside, the cabin is covered in swathes of rich leather, with the steering wheel wrapped in ALPINA’s signature LAVALINA leather. Elegant ALPINA details, such as illuminated ALPINA door sills or the iDrive controller in crystal glass with a lasered ALPINA logo, as well as the standard ALPINA interior trim in Walnut Anthracite high-gloss, set exclusive accents.

Obviously, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe starts life as a BMW M850i Gran Coupe but after the team at ALPINA is done with it, the B8 is a superior machine. For starters, the BMW 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 is taken out, torn down, and fitted with a ton of new kit. The usual ALPINA engine treatment involves replacing the pistons, intercooler, intake manifold, exhaust manifold, fitting larger twin-scroll turbochargers, and giving it its own bespoke tune.

All of which combines to make 612 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. While that isn’t a drastic improvement over the M850i’s engine (523 horsepower and 553 lb-ft) on paper, the two engines feel drastically different on the road, as judged by the ALPINA B7 and XB7. The ALPINA version is smoother, more responsive, packs a bigger punch, and even sounds better. The latter of which is amplified by an ALPINA-specific stainless steel exhaust system, designed to enhance the sound of the big V8.

Starting at $139,900, the ALPINA B8 Gran Coupe is actually cheaper than the BMW M8 Gran Coupe Competition, but as always, they serve a different clientele.