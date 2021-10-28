Ever since BMW unveiled the new 2 Series this summer, most of the coverage focused on the top model: The BMW M240i Coupe. But the U.S. market will get an additional variant which is often regarded as the perfect entry-level BMW. The BMW 230i Coupe is a rear-wheel drive sports coupe which features a 2.0 liter four-cylinder engine sending power only to the rear wheels.

During a media launch hosted at the BMW Performance Center in Palm Springs, California, we had the chance to drive both models back-to-back. The driving impressions are embargoed until November 16th, but as always, we can share some details ahead of time.

For starters, this is the first time we’ve seen the 230i Coupe in real life and certainly one of the few times that it was featured in the Melbourne Red color. The 230i was also presented with the M Sport Package which brings a new dimension of sportiness to the entry-level coupe, but certainly not as aggressive in styling as the M240i.

The former starts at $36,350 and the latter starts at $48,550. The standard 230i comes relatively well-equipped, with 18″ wheels and sport seats. However, an M Sport package brings different 18″ wheels, a lowered sport suspension, and shadowline trim. There are also a few 19″ wheel options.

Thankfully, all 2 Series variants come with a few great color options, such as Melbourne Red, Portimao Blue, and the new Thundernight Metallic (purple). Inside, you get mostly typical interior colors, such as black and beige. However, you can also get Cognac and Tacora Red. There is also a Dynamic Handling Package on the 230i which comes with a limited-slip rear differential, as well as colored brake calipers.

Our video review will compare the two models when it comes out next month, but until then, enjoy this exclusive photo gallery of the BMW 230i Coupe in Melbourne Red.